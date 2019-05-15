Cobourg community marks 15 years since murder of police Const. Chris Garrett

Around 50 people — friends, family members and former colleagues — came together at the park bearing his name to honour the memory of Cobourg police Const. Chris Garrett on the 15th anniversary of his death.

Among those in attendance was Garrett’s mother, Evelyn.

“We miss him terribly,” she said. “Even now, after 15 years, it’s hard.”

On May 15, 2004, Garrett while on-duty was responding to a robbery call at the former Cobourg Hospital.

While interviewing a man who claimed to be the victim, Garrett was attacked with a knife.

Before collapsing in front of the hospital, Garrett managed to pull out his pistol, emptying the 17-round clip. One bullet struck his attacker in the leg.

Shortly after, Troy Davey, 18, was arrested at the hospital while seeking medical attention for a gunshot wound.

Davey, who is now 33, remains in prison after being convicted in 2007 of first-degree murder.

“In the following investigation, it was determined the perpetrator had plans to shoot officers as they responded to the call,” said Cobourg Police Service Chief Kai Liu.

“What Chris did goes beyond bravery. He saved lives.”

Frank Francella was a third-year constable at the time who worked on the same shift as Garrett.

Francella was off the night of the tragedy.

“It’s still raw,” said Francella. “I still wake up just after 3 or 3:30ish. I can’t watch any of the videos. I can’t get through it. I can’t believe it’s been 15 years.”

Garrett’s former sergeant, John Davison, remembered him as a “cop’s cop.”

“Chris was my second-in-command,” said Davison. “When I wasn’t on the job, he took over. He was an outstanding police officer.”

Garrett was also a father of two.

“All the special occasions he’s missed — birthdays, anniversaries and new babies,” said Joanne Bauder, Garrett’s sister. “His son Ben was 14 at the time. He’s getting married this fall. All the occasions, there’s always an empty chair.

“Our family has paid dearly.”