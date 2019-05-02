3 arrested after fentanyl, crack cocaine, weapon seized from Cobourg residence
Three people face charges after police seized drugs, a weapon, and cash from a residence in Cobourg on Thursday.
Members of the OPP Peterborough/Northumberland Detachment Community Street Crime Units in conjunction with the Cobourg Police Service and OPP’s Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at an Alexandria Street residence.
OPP said they arrested three people and seized quantities of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and a prohibited weapon.
Adam Stokes, 34, Martin Tabitha, 39, of Cobourg, and Jamal Leonard Darius, 30, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (other drugs)
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
Stokes was additionally charged with failure to comply with probation order.
Stokes and Tabitha were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 29; Darius was held in custody pending the results of a show cause hearing.
