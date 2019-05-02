Crime
May 2, 2019 8:34 pm

3 arrested after fentanyl, crack cocaine, weapon seized from Cobourg residence

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Police seized crack cocaine, fentanyl and cash from a Cobourg residence.

Northumberland OPP
A A

Three people face charges after police seized drugs, a weapon, and cash from a residence in Cobourg on Thursday.

Members of the OPP Peterborough/Northumberland Detachment Community Street Crime Units in conjunction with the Cobourg Police Service and OPP’s Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at an Alexandria Street residence.

READ MORE: Third man arrested after cannabis, magic mushrooms seized at Peterborough home

OPP said they arrested three people and seized quantities of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and a prohibited weapon.

Adam Stokes, 34, Martin Tabitha, 39, of Cobourg, and Jamal Leonard Darius, 30, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (other drugs)
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Stokes was additionally charged with failure to comply with probation order.

Stokes and Tabitha were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 29; Darius was held in custody pending the results of a show cause hearing.

WATCH: Organization issues warning for fentanyl-tainted Xanax pills in Halifax

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cobourg
Cobourg Police Service
Crack Cocaine
Drug Bust
Fentanyl
Northumberland
Northumberland OPP
Town of Cobourg
weapon

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.