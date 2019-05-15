Fire breaks out twice at 3-unit building in Kingston’s north end

Kingston Fire and Rescue investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire in the area of Stephen and Montreal streets.

A call came in just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning reporting a fire in the upstairs portion of a home at 80 Thomas St.

A firefighter on the scene said the blaze was contained to the upper-floor apartment of the three-unit building.

Platoon Chief Tom Mears says the fire at 80 Thomas Street mostly effected the top floor of the building with the rest being smoke and water damage. No injuries were involved, but a dog and two cats were rescued from the building by firefighters.#ygk #kingston #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/iIIPyrw75f — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) May 15, 2019

All of the tenants, along with a dog and two cats, got out safely.

An estimate on the damage was not immediately available.

Then, just after noon, the fire apparently reignited. Kingston firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but according to the City of Kingston, all tenants of the building will have to find other accommodations.

At 12:10 p.m. Kingston Fire & Rescue were called back to the scene of a structure fire at 80 Thomas place, after fire prevention crews on scene reported a possible rekindle. No injuries were reported in the flare up, and all fire personnel were unharmed.#ygk #kingston pic.twitter.com/FR9d1Kdkg8 — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) May 15, 2019

The cause of the fire is unknown and the damages have not been released.

