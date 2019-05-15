Fire breaks out twice at 3-unit building in Kingston’s north end
Kingston Fire and Rescue investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire in the area of Stephen and Montreal streets.
A call came in just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning reporting a fire in the upstairs portion of a home at 80 Thomas St.
READ MORE: Kingston firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in north end blaze
A firefighter on the scene said the blaze was contained to the upper-floor apartment of the three-unit building.
All of the tenants, along with a dog and two cats, got out safely.
An estimate on the damage was not immediately available.
Then, just after noon, the fire apparently reignited. Kingston firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but according to the City of Kingston, all tenants of the building will have to find other accommodations.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the damages have not been released.
WATCH: Fire breaks out in tractor-trailer units in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.