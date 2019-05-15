Trudeau offers Canadian softwood lumber to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Canada is offering homegrown softwood lumber and steel to help with the reconstruction of Paris’s famed Notre Dame Cathedral, which was partially destroyed by fire in mid-April.

In a letter sent to French President Emmanuel Macron this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada was proud to support France in the reconstruction of the iconic monument.

The Canadian Steel Producers Association and the Forest Products Association of Canada have already indicated their support for the Canadian government initiative.

Trudeau is in Paris today and Thursday to take part in a series of meetings in the fight against extremism and online violence, some two months after an attack at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, left 51 dead.

Not long after arriving in Paris today, Trudeau made a visit to Notre Dame alongside the cathedral’s rector, Patrick Chauvet, and French Culture Minister Franck Riester.

The prime minister will also take part in the Christchurch Call to Action summit co-hosted by Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

He’s also scheduled to speak at the VivaTech summit, an annual event celebrating innovation that brings together startups and leaders.

Trudeau also has several bilateral meetings scheduled with the leaders of Jordan and Norway today, and France and New Zealand on Thursday.

