World
April 16, 2019 4:55 pm
Updated: April 16, 2019 4:56 pm

Here’s what the Notre Dame looks like after the fire

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH: Video reveals inside of Notre Dame after fire burns through cathedral

A A

On Monday, tourists crowded the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, marveling at the iconic structure, one-of-a-kind artwork and stunning architecture.

On Tuesday, the same structure was dark and largely empty, after a massive and rapid inferno tore through it the previous evening.

Here’s a look at what the Gothic cathedral looked like before, and what it looks like now.

A combination picture shows views of Notre Dame Cathedral before and after a massive fire devastated large parts of the Gothic structure in Paris.

Charles Platiau/Reuters

A combination of two pictures made on April 16, 2019 shows people attending a mass at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris on June 26, 2018.

Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

READ MORE: What ‘invaluable’ treasures reside at the Notre Dame cathedral?

What was saved

Parisians crowded the centre of the city Monday, watching as firefighters worked to successfully save much of the building.

The fire spared its twin medieval belltowers, and a frantic rescue effort saved the monument’s “most precious treasures,” including the Crown of Thorns purportedly worn by Jesus.

Men work on a statue on a facade at Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The iconic stained glass Rose windows appeared to have survived — a stroke of luck given the difficulty of reproducing such ancient glass.

A view of the stained-glass windows inside Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of a fire.

Christophe Petit Tesson/Reuters

Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire continues to burn in Paris.

Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Interior view of Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral, during the visit of French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (not pictured) in Paris, France, April 16, 2019.

Christophe Petit Tesson/Reuters

The Roman Catholic cathedral’s famous 18th-century organ that boasts more than 8,000 pipes was also reportedly saved, after a plan to safeguard the masterpieces and relics was quickly put into action after the fire broke out Monday.

Sixteen copper statues of saints, which usually adorn the spire of Notre Dame, had a “miraculous” escape from the fire, after being removed last week for restoration work.

Consultant Patrick Palem checks statues that were removed from the spire of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral in a workshop at the Socra company for restoration work in Marsac-sur-L’Isle, France.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Consultant Patrick Palem checks statues that were removed from the spire of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral in a workshop.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters

READ MORE: As Notre Dame burned, Parisians gathered outside sang ‘Ave Maria’

What was damaged

But there was extensive damage as well.

The outside of the building is charred; the roof and the spire have fallen.

The altar surrounded by charred debris inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral.

Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

A view of the damaged roof inside Notre Dame de Paris in the aftermath of a fire.

Christophe Petit Tesson/Reuters

Scafolding, which was erected for the renovation of the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral.

Philippe Lopez/Getty Images

Inside, charred segments of the structure litter the floor.

Rebuilding process will take years

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday that France would rebuild the historic building within five years.

“We will rebuild Notre Dame even more beautifully and I want it to be completed in five years. We can do it,” he said in a prime time televised address.

And there is strong public support for the restoration.

WATCH: More on the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Just a day after the fire, more than 750 million euros (US$845 million) had been pledged, including 500 million from the three billionaire families that own France’s giant luxury goods empires: Kering, LVMH and L’Oreal.

But some say repairs are much more complicated and will take longer.

WATCH: Notre Dame Cathedral joins other icons destroyed by fire

Peter Fuessenich, who oversees reconstruction for the Gothic cathedral in Cologne, Germany, said it could take decades to repair Notre Dame.

Cologne Cathedral was heavily damaged during World War II and work to repair it is still ongoing more than 70 years later.

— With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Notre Dame
notre dame artwork
Notre Dame cathedral
notre dame damage
notre dame fire
notre dame fire photos
notre dame inside photos
Notre Dame Paris

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.