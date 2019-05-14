Crime
May 14, 2019 10:55 pm

Selkirk RCMP investigate pair of weekend armed robberies

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Selkirk RCMP are investigating after a masked man entered a pair of Selkirk businesses Saturday.

RCMP/Submitted photo
Police are investigating after a masked man entered two Selkirk businesses with a knife Saturday night.

At around 7:20 p.m., a man entered a business on Morris Avenue and demanded items, before fleeing on a bike.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a Main Street business, where a man had walked around the store erratically before leaving without taking anything.

Officers can’t confirm whether the suspect is the same in both instances.

The suspect is between five-feet-five-inches and five-feet-nine-inches in height with a slim build and possibly in his ’20s or ’30s. In the second robbery, the suspect was wearing a brown winter jacket, blue jeans with holes, and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit tips online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

