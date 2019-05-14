Flood forecast: What does 2019 look like for Calgary?

The City of Calgary has launched its flooding readiness program while also weighing in on what this flood season could look like.

The prime time for flooding is between May 15 and July 15.

Flood risk awareness program manager Sandy Davis said Tuesday that the snowpack this year is at or even slightly below average, but that doesn’t mean the city is in the clear from flooding.

Davis said the prediction is it will be a wetter than normal spring, however, for flooding to occur, there would have to be flashes of heavy rainfall.

Since the 2013 flood, the city has been working on flood mitigation.

“Together with the provincial and federal governments, we have invested in projects that reduce our risk of river flood damage by one-third,” said Davis.

“We have also strengthened our understanding of the flow of the Bow and Elbow rivers, how rivers change, flood modelling, forecasting, preparedness and response.”

The province provided $150 million for flood mitigation projects over the next decade.

Some of that funding is going towards continued upgrades to the Glenmore Reservoir along with flood barriers along the Bow River.

Barriers are now up at West Eau Claire Park, Centre Street Bridge lower deck, Memorial Drive at 19 Street N.W., Inglewood along 20 Avenue S.E., Deane House and the Calgary Zoo.

Two barriers are under construction: one at Heritage Drive under Glenmore Trail and the other at the Bonnybrook Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Consultations and designs are underway for barriers at Eau Claire Plaza to Centre Street, Sunnyside, Bowness and Inglewood’s Pearce Estate Park.

The city’s goal is to have all flood mitigation projects in place by 2024. ​