Stolen Burnaby dog reportedly bound for Quebec found in Okanagan

A puppy that was reportedly stolen has been reunited with its owner.

Cali, a 15-week-old female beagle and spaniel cross, was reported stolen from Burnaby on May 10, and that two acquaintances of the owner had allegedly taken the dog.

The two were reportedly heading to Quebec in a light-blue car with Quebec plates.

The dog’s owner not only contacted local police, but also reached out on social media and included photos of the two suspects.

That day, a store employee in Osoyoos, who had read the Facebook post, recalled the two people matching the description. They had reportedly entered the store earlier, looking for a dog leash and dog food.

The employee told police that the two had attended another business in search of the same items and were also inquiring about free places to camp in the Osoyoos area.

Police say the employee contacted the dog’s owner, who, in turn, contacted Osoyoos RCMP.

Two officers in Osoyoos found the two in the Strawberry Creek Road area. The dog was seized, with the owner driving to the South Okanagan community to retrieve Cali.

“This is a great news story which highlights the power of social media when used for a positive purpose” said Osoyoos RCMP Cpl. Dave Smith.

Police in Osoyoos say the two suspects have not been charged at this point, as the incident is still being investigated. However, they added that if charges are warranted, they will forward a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service.