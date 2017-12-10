Manitoba community warning dog owners after series of stolen pets

The municipality of Emerson-Franklin says a number of dogs have been stolen from pet owners in the community.

In a notice issued Friday, the municipality said multiple dogs have been taken from homes since Nov. 15.

All the dogs were large breeds like mastiffs, St. Bernards and labs.

The notice says in some cases the dogs were even taken out of their kennels and stolen during the day.

The pets have gone missing from the Roseau River, Stuartburn, Emerson and Vassar areas.

The municipality is asking people to be on the lookout and to be aware of your dogs and any strange vehicles in the area.