Niagara police crisis negotiators defuse tense situation in Pelham

Some Pelham residents were on edge Tuesday morning as Niagara Regional Police were called to a home on Beckett Crescent just before 10 a.m. with a report of a distraught 41-year-old man.

Police say that out of concern for residents in the area, nearby homes were put into a shelter in place.

Const. Phil Gavin says officers received information about a possible firearm in the home and called in the emergency task unit.

Gavin says crisis negotiators were able to speak with the man, who surrendered without incident shortly before noon.

The shelter in place has since been lifted.

Police say charges will likely be announced later Tuesday.