Doug Ford says the Toronto school board’s claims are ‘scare tactics’ and ‘out of control’

TORONTO – Ontario’s premier is firing back at the Toronto District School Board, which says it is facing a $67-million budget shortfall mostly due to provincial funding cuts.

The board says it will be forced to cut some jobs, programs and services in order to make up for the funding gap – attributing $42 million of it to provincial cuts.

Premier Doug Ford disputed those figures in Question Period today, calling the board’s claims “scare tactics.”

He said school boards are “out of control,” and that the TDSB has not been fiscally responsible for a number of years.

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government has said the Toronto school board has to do its part to help the province address a multibillion-dollar deficit.

The board must present its budget submissions by June 30.