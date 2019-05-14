Robert Leeming, charged in Calgary double homicide, appears in court

The man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a Calgary woman and her young daughter made a brief court appearance Tuesday morning.

Robert Andrew Leeming, 34, appeared in court via CCTV from the Calgary Remand Centre.

Defence lawyer Lisa Burgis Der, who is co-counsel with her husband Balfour Der, said it’s too soon to say if they will seek bail for their client.

Burgis Der said Leeming is currently being held in 23-hour a day lockup at the Calgary Remand Centre.

“He’s learning the ins-and-outs of how one maneuvers within the remand centre in segregation,” Burgis Der said. “Given the nature of his [alleged] crimes, he’s kept away from other people and given very limited privileges.”

Burgis Der also said Lemming is receiving ongoing support from his family as he deals with the court process.

Leeming is charged in the deaths of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson, who were found dead in the Grizzly Creek area of Kananaskis Country west of Calgary on May 6.

Police said the last time the two were seen alive was on April 16. Their family reported them missing a week later after they didn’t show up for a planned dinner.

Investigators believe Lovett and her daughter were killed sometime between April 16 and 17.

Leeming, who is from the United Kingdom, previously told media outlets that Lovett and the girl lived in his Cranston home.

In an on-camera interview with Global News before the bodies were found, Leeming said he has permanent resident status in Canada.

If convicted, Leeming would serve out a sentence in Canada but would be deported immediately upon being granted parole.

The case was put over for one week, to May 21, to allow time for the defence to receive disclosure in the case.

