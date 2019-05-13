Lethbridge residents voice concerns over biweekly waste collection

With Lethbridge’s new curbside recycling program set to begin on Tuesday, residents are expressing concerns over the biweekly collection of waste.

Grace Kastelic has two kids and two cats, and while she said the new recycling bins are great, she’s not so sure about biweekly collection.

“We have diapers and stuff,” she said, adding that her kids are two years old and six months old.

“I’m not looking forward to what smells are going to be coming out of that bin come June, July, when we’re hitting 30 C weather and by the end of two weeks, I don’t think I’m even going to want to open it.”

Joel Sanchez, the city’s general manager of waste and recycling, said there are ways to combat odour, including using dryer sheets and baking soda. For animal waste, he said residents can double bag.

Before rolling out the new recycling program, the city tested out the bins in 1,000 homes across the city for a year. Sanchez said the city didn’t receive any notable complaints about odour or overflowing garbage bins.

“We also need to remember that now, 27 per cent or 25 per cent of the materials that they have in the black cart is going to shift back into the blue cart,” he explained.

If residents are finding that their bins are still too full, Sanchez said they can use the free Saturday disposal at the waste and recycling program or buy another garbage bin. Residents will also have the opportunity to up size their recycling bins in July.

In the meantime, Sanchez said he hopes residents will give the new program a chance.

Lethbridge council will also consider the possibility of an organic waste program in the fall, as 47 per cent of materials in black carts right now are organic.

For additional tips on how to manage waste, residents can call 311.