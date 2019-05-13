Joffre Peak landslide
May 13, 2019 8:39 pm

No injuries reported in massive landslide from B.C.’s Joffre Peak

By Online Journalist  Global News

Provincial officials are still taking stock after a huge landslide sheared tonnes of rock from Joffre Peak, near the popular Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.

Pictures and video from the scene show a massive, grey trail of rock debris coming from the collapsed northeast face of the peak and extending glacier-like far into the valley below.

Aerial photos captured by Blackcomb Helicopters show the massive scale of the slide.

Ken Nickel / Blackcomb Helicopters
Both Emergency Preparedness B.C. and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District say it appears no one was hurt in the slide.

The landslide appears to have taken place Sunday night as the result of a slope destabilization, according to SLRD emergency program director Sarah Morgan.

She said the slide occurred on Crown land and into the Cerise Creek drainage — away from Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.

Morgan said the district is in communication with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and was waiting to see if a geotechnical engineer was being deployed.

