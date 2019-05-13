New 15 hectare wildfire breaks out just west of Osyooos as province’s fire danger rating climbs

The BC Wildfire Service has been called to the south Okanagan, where a new wildfire has broken out near Osoyoos.

The fire is burning about 12 kilometres West of the lakeside community near Highway 3, and was about 15 hectares in size Monday afternoon, according to the service.

No structures were immediately threatened by the fire, but the smoke was visible from both the highway and from Osoyoos, the wildfire service said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire comes with nearly half of the province under a “high” or “extreme” fire danger rating.

