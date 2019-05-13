Axe found in suspect vehicle after cigarettes stolen in Saskatoon robbery

Two 19-year-old men are facing charges following an armed robbery in the Erindale neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 400-block of Kenderdine Road at roughly 4:45 a.m. CT on May 12.

READ MORE: 4 people allegedly held at knifepoint at Saskatoon apartment

An employee reported two masked men had entered the business carrying an axe before stealing packages of cigarettes. The suspects then fled the scene.

A suspect vehicle was stopped nearby, police said, and inside they located cigarettes, masks, and an axe.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon police warn about re-vinned vehicles

The two Saskatoon men were taken into custody.

They are facing charges that include robbery.