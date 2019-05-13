Crime
May 13, 2019 5:00 pm

Axe found in suspect vehicle after cigarettes stolen in Saskatoon robbery

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said they found an axe and cigarettes in a suspect vehicle after an armed robbery in the Erindale neighbourhood this past weekend.

Two 19-year-old men are facing charges following an armed robbery in the Erindale neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 400-block of Kenderdine Road at roughly 4:45 a.m. CT on May 12.

An employee reported two masked men had entered the business carrying an axe before stealing packages of cigarettes. The suspects then fled the scene.

A suspect vehicle was stopped nearby, police said, and inside they located cigarettes, masks, and an axe.

The two Saskatoon men were taken into custody.

They are facing charges that include robbery.

