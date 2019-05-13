Axe found in suspect vehicle after cigarettes stolen in Saskatoon robbery

Two 19-year-old men are facing charges following an armed robbery in the Erindale neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon police.
Officers were called to a convenience store in the 400-block of Kenderdine Road at roughly 4:45 a.m. CT on May 12.
READ MORE: 4 people allegedly held at knifepoint at Saskatoon apartment
An employee reported two masked men had entered the business carrying an axe before stealing packages of cigarettes. The suspects then fled the scene.
A suspect vehicle was stopped nearby, police said, and inside they located cigarettes, masks, and an axe.
WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon police warn about re-vinned vehicles
The two Saskatoon men were taken into custody.
They are facing charges that include robbery.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.