Man runs off with $20K ring from Brockville jewelry store: police
Brockville police are looking for a man they say stole an expensive piece of jewelry from a Brockville store.
According to a Brockville police news release, on May 9, a man entered the 1000 Islands Mall and went to the Peoples Jewellers store.
Police say the man pulled a $20,000 ring off the hand of a staff member and then fled the mall.
The man was last seen leaving the mall in a white Dodge Durango.
Police are describing the suspected as Caucasian, with a slim build and average height.
They are asking anyone with information about the man to contact them at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
