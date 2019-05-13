Man runs off with $20K ring from Brockville jewelry store: police

Brockville police are looking for a man they say stole an expensive piece of jewelry from a Brockville store.

According to a Brockville police news release, on May 9, a man entered the 1000 Islands Mall and went to the Peoples Jewellers store.

Police say the man pulled a $20,000 ring off the hand of a staff member and then fled the mall.

The man was last seen leaving the mall in a white Dodge Durango.

Police are describing the suspected as Caucasian, with a slim build and average height.

They are asking anyone with information about the man to contact them at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

