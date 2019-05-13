Calgary construction
May 13, 2019 3:52 pm

Worker in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary construction site

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police investigators on the scene of a construction site incident that left a man seriously injured on Monday, May 13.

Cami Kepke/ Global News
A worker was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition from a construction site in southeast Calgary on Monday, according to police.

Calgary police said emergency responders were called to a construction site at 90 Avenue and 40 Street S.E. at about 12:20 p.m. for reports of an injury.

EMS said the man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with “multiple serious injuries” and that Occupational Health and Safety was involved.

According to the City of Calgary construction and road closure map, a road closure is in place at the intersection of 90 Avenue and 40 Street S.E. for construction work, which began on May 6.

Calgary police investigators on the scene of a construction site incident that left a man seriously injured on Monday, May 13.

Cami Kepke/Global News

As of 1:45 p.m., the city said it was looking into whether the man was potentially a city worker or a contractor.

More to come…

