Saskatchewan weather outlook: 20 degree heat lingers a little longer

Weather forecast

Monday

Mother’s Day was the warmest day of the year in Saskatoon, the second warmest in Regina with the mercury making it into the mid-20s before falling back into mid-single digits Monday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies stuck around through the morning as 20-degree heat returned to both cities before noon.

Mother's Day was the warmest day so far this year in Saskatoon with temps climbing to 23.2 degrees! https://t.co/ccenGCKLh7 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/sqkf453yQ4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 13, 2019

Clouds linger through the afternoon as temperatures continue to climb a few degrees into the 20s for an afternoon high.

Monday night

Skies clear out Monday evening as temperatures slide back toward the freezing mark overnight.

Tuesday

Sunshine will start the day Tuesday morning with temperatures quickly warming into the mid-teens by midday before soaring into the high teens in Saskatoon, the low 20s for Regina during the afternoon.

Clouds roll in during the afternoon with a slight chance of showers during the evening hours.

Wednesday-Friday

A system pushing into the province will bring in a chance of rain on Wednesday with gusty northwesterly winds kicking in during the afternoon as temperatures climb toward or into the low 20s.

Mostly cloudy conditions return on Thursday with a chance of showers to round off the work week on Friday as daytime highs sink back into the mid-teens.

Long weekend outlook

The long weekend is shaping up to be unsettled with the potential for some significant rain at times as daytime highs settle a bit further down into double digits.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the rain situation so you will want to keep checking back in as we refine the Victoria Day weekend forecast in the coming days.

The May 13 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Saskatoon:

