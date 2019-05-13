Regina man facing multiple counts of break and entering and theft

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 43-year-old man accused of multiple reported break and enters.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Haughton Road East on May 3 when two male suspects allegedly broke into numerous locked storage units.

The suspects loaded multiple items, including a motorcycle, into a stolen truck and drove away, according to police.

An investigation led to police identifying Sean Timothy Hogan and Lee Derek Passmore, 40.

A search warrant executed at home in the 400 block of Arthur Street on May 7 led to the arrest of Hogan, police said.

Officers found a number of stolen goods along with several identification documents belonging to other people, according to police.

Police say they are still searching Passmore who is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven, with a thin build, medium complexion, hazel eyes, wavy brown hair and is usually unshaven. He also has a tattoo of an outlined heart on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.