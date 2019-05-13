Crime
May 13, 2019

Regina man facing multiple counts of break and entering and theft

Regina police have charged Sean Hogan, 43, on multiple counts of break and entering along with theft.

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 43-year-old man accused of multiple reported break and enters.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Haughton Road East on May 3 when two male suspects allegedly broke into numerous locked storage units.

The suspects loaded multiple items, including a motorcycle, into a stolen truck and drove away, according to police.

An investigation led to police identifying Sean Timothy Hogan and Lee Derek Passmore, 40.

A search warrant executed at home in the 400 block of Arthur Street on May 7 led to the arrest of Hogan, police said.

Officers found a number of stolen goods along with several identification documents belonging to other people, according to police.

Police say they are still searching Passmore who is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven, with a thin build, medium complexion, hazel eyes, wavy brown hair and is usually unshaven. He also has a tattoo of an outlined heart on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

