Ottawa man faces charges in historical sex assault investigation: police

Ottawa police say a 63-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with a rash of criminal offences including sexual assault and sexual interference following an investigation that began last fall into historical allegations involving two young girls.

The alleged offences occurred between 1997 and 2002, when the two girls in question were between seven and 14 years old, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Police investigators say they’re concerned there could be other victims in connection with this case and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

In a news release on Monday, police identified the man charged as Darrell Bellrose of Ottawa. Bellrose is in custody and awaiting show cause court, the statement from police said.

The alleged offences and charges include:

five counts of sexual assault

six counts of sexual interference

three counts of invitation to sexual touching

two counts of assault, and

one count of uttering threats.

Investigators asks anyone with information related to this investigation to call the police force’s sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca