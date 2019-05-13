Supreme Court of Canada to sit outside Ottawa for first time; heading to Winnipeg

For the first time ever, the Supreme Court of Canada will sit outside of Ottawa.

The Supreme Court of Canada will come to Winnipeg to hear two appeal cases, the first on Sept. 25 and the second on Sept. 26, said Chief Justice Richard Wagner Monday.

“It’s important for us to be more accessible to all Canadians, because the Supreme Court is your Court,” he said.

READ MORE: Migrants have right to challenge imprisonment before a judge, Supreme Court rules

“This will be an opportunity for more Canadians to see the Court at work, live, right in front of them. We’re very excited to go to Winnipeg, and to welcome Manitobans into their Court.”

The decision comes as part of a commitment to increasing access for all people to justice, he said.

Two appeals will be heard, including K.G.K. v. The Queen, a criminal law appeal as of right from Manitoba and Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, Fédération des parents francophones de Colombie-Britannique, et al. v. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of British Columbia, et al., a language rights appeal from B.C.

The Court will hold a public event and plans to meet with several groups, including francophone, indigenous, legal and student communities.