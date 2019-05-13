Morning rollover crash closes Notre Dame at Hargrave, sends three to hospital

A crash involving a truck and an SUV closed an Exchange District intersection Monday morning and sent three people to hospital.

A black GMC Sierra appears to have hit a maroon Honda CRV, striking with enough force to roll the CRV onto its roof. A light standard has also been knocked down.

Two people were sent to hospital in stable condition and one in unstable condition. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. said police. The Winnipeg Police traffic divisions was on scene.

Northbound Notre Dame at Hargrave Street was down to one lane and traffic was moving slowly before being closed completely at 8:20 a.m. Traffic was diverted down Adelaide Street.

Due to a motor vehicle collision, Notre Dame is currently closed from Adelaide to Donald. Please avoid the area. @WinnipegTMC #traffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 13, 2019