Flowers are ‘symbol of Mother’s Day,’ say last-minute shoppers in Winnipeg

Mother’s Day is the time when you show your appreciation for the mother figures in your life. For many people, that means a trip to the flower shop to buy a nice bouquet.

Jim Chouzouris and his family have been in the flower business for over 30 years, and while other holidays can be busy, he says Mother’s Day is the busiest time for buying flowers.

“I mean, it’s mom. You’ve got to show some love, and the best way to show love is flowers. Candy and food, you do that anyway, but you buy some flowers, that’s extra special,” Chouzouris said.

On Sunday, his store, In Full Bloom, had lots of last-minute shoppers buying what he calls the symbol of Mother’s Day.

“Something you associate with Mother’s Day is flowers, and there’s everything that goes along with Mother’s Day also, but it’s an important part. I would feel like I was missing something if I didn’t give her some flowers today,” said Jeff Sherman, a customer.

While many people feel this celebration is another commercial holiday, others say it’s about showing your respect and appreciation.

“What other type of holiday do we really think about, honour and show our feeling for the people that brought us into the world? None of us would be here without a mother,” said Kris Clemens, another shopper.