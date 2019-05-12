Second Salmon Arm cannabis store receives provincial licence

A second licensed cannabis store is expected to open in Salmon Arm, B.C., “very shortly” after the business received its provincial licence to sell recreational marijuana.

The general manager of the Greenery Cannabis Boutique said the business is currently “putting together the final details” ahead of its opening, but she did not provide a specific opening day.

READ MORE: Work stopped on Okanagan Falls cannabis facility

The store will be located in a long-vacant commercial space on the Trans-Canada Highway in downtown Salmon Arm.

WATCH (May 1): Big fines for West Kelowna illegal dispensary owners



Nearly seven months after legalization day, it is the second Shuswap retail cannabis location to get its provincial licence and one of 24 licenced pot shops around the province.

Green Canoe Cannabis in the Canoe area of Salmon Arm opened in March.

READ MORE: First licensed, private cannabis store in the Shuswap opens its doors

So far, no licences have been issued for private cannabis stores in the Okanagan.