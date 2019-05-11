9th annual Montreal Community Cares Awards to honour those who make a difference

Montrealers who make a difference in their community will be honoured during a gala at the ninth annual Montreal Community Cares Awards Saturday night.

The awards will recognize 12 individuals “who work tirelessly to help others through their community engagement.”

The awards show also serves as a fundraiser for the Montreal Community Cares Foundation’s Red Rush Leadership program.

The foundation helps socially vulnerable youth build leadership skills, often through sports programs.

The show will feature musical performances, including one by Anastasia Johnson.

The honourees of the evening are:

Akshay Grover and Adamo Donovan in the Community Leader, CEGEP/University category.

Lauren Liu Chan Kiow in the Student-Athlete category.

category. Audley Coley, Thierry Lindor and Fabienne Colas in the Community Leader, Adult category.

category. Cyclo Nord Sud (Claire Morissette), Loyola Youth Centre, C.A.R.E. Jeunesse (Jennifer/Amanda) in the Community Organization category.

category. John Bowman in the Community Leader, Pro-Athlete category.

category. Ivan Livingstone and Kathy Peagram will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over the past decade, the awards have paid tribute to 134 Montrealers who stand out in the community “and have helped build bridges among the city’s many different groups.”

The Montreal Community Cares Awards take place at Loyola High School.