City of Hamilton closes Cannon Street bike lanes due to road work

Motorists and cyclists in Hamilton are being told to expect some traffic headaches along Cannon Street starting Monday.

The City of Hamilton is beginning a repaving project on Cannon Street between James Street North and Sherman Avenue North.

Officials say the work also includes improvements to the bike lanes, rumble strips and enhanced pavement markings.

As a result, Cannon Street will be reduced to two lanes between James and Sherman, and the bike lanes will be closed until the project is completed in October.

HSR customers on route 3 Cannon will be travelling through the construction zone and will likely experience delays.

Customers travelling on routes 2 Barton, 4 Bayfront, 12 Wentworth and 20 A line may also experience delays.

Given the significance of this project, the city has launched a dedicated website to share timelines, details and detour routes at www.hamilton.ca/CannonStImprovements.