5 arrested after human remains found in Maskwacis, 3 charged with 1st-degree murder

Five people have been charged in connection with the discovery of human remains in the Maskwacis, Alta., area last month, the RCMP said on Friday.

In February, the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Daniel Jason Coursol.

On April 23, 2019, human remains were recovered in the Maskwacis area and an autopsy completed in Calgary the next day identified Coursol as the victim.

Police did not provide details on what they think happened to Coursol.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Davies of Edmonton and 36-year-old Jamie Wasp-Colin of Wetaskiwin have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Davies’ next court date is yet to be determined but Wasp-Colin is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on May 14.

Forty-four-year-old Paula House of Edmonton has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to murder and causing an indignity to human remains. She is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on May 30.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shereen Miller of Wetaskiwin has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and causing an indignity to human remains. She is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on May 28.

Thirty-one-year-old Kara Pounder of Edmonton has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on May 28.

Maskwacis is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.