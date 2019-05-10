Sports
May 10, 2019 6:21 pm

Calgary Flames sign defenceman Yelesin

By Staff The Canadian Press
CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Alexander Yelesin to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old native of Yaroslavl, Russia, had four goals and six assists in 55 games for his hometown club Lokomotiv in the 2018-19 Kontinental Hockey League season.

Yelesin has eight goals and 11 assists over 109 games career KHL games.

The right-shot defenceman was named to the 2019 KHL all-star game in January.

