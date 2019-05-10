Calgary Flames sign defenceman Yelesin
CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Alexander Yelesin to a two-year entry-level contract.
The 23-year-old native of Yaroslavl, Russia, had four goals and six assists in 55 games for his hometown club Lokomotiv in the 2018-19 Kontinental Hockey League season.
Yelesin has eight goals and 11 assists over 109 games career KHL games.
The right-shot defenceman was named to the 2019 KHL all-star game in January.
