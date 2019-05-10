Edmonton police officer charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

A 29-year-old Edmonton police officer has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Global News first reported earlier this week that the officer had been suspended without pay on May 3 amid the investigation. Police said Friday he resigned on May 6.

Police said the charges are related to an incident that reportedly took place at a southwest Edmonton home earlier this month.

Police said the officer initially met a woman at a “local establishment” before going back to the officer’s home early on Thursday, May 2.

At around 3:15 a.m., police were called to the home where it’s alleged the officer “forced non-consensual sex acts on the female,” police said in a media release Friday.

Police said the sexual assault section has since charged Toby Weighman in connection with the incident.

Edmonton’s police chief addressed the investigation earlier this week.

“We take those serious — on-duty, off-duty,” Dale McFee said.

“I know when you’re getting some actions of serious nature, it’s important that we treat it quickly and that we deal with it responsibly, and just as anything else — how the public would expect or what they would expect for their police service.”

