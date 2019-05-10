Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 shooting death of Timothy Voytilla

The family of a Calgary man shot and left outside the Peter Lougheed Centre in 2017 is frustrated that one of the men charged in the case will be sentenced for a lesser offence than he was initially charged.

Timothy Voytilla was dropped off at the northeast Calgary hospital on the night of April 30, 2017, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital and his death was ruled a homicide a short time later.

Family initially told Global News that Voytilla died from a shooting, details which police later confirmed. Investigators said at the time they didn’t believe the incident was a random act.

Police arrested and charged two men in the death: 22-year-old Mohamad Rafih was charged with first-degree murder and 22-year-old Syen Muhammad was charged with manslaughter and accessory to murder after the fact.

On Friday, Rafih pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court heard that Voytilla sold drugs for Rafih, who was his supplier. Voytilla had wanted to purchase $15,000 worth of methamphetamine from Rafih, who despite not having that much, told him he had it.

The two were meant to meet in Tuxedo Park, and the court heard that the two were in separate cars, one driven by Rafih and one by a man only identified as C.D., which Voytilla got into.

Voytilla was robbed and soon after, the vehicle Rafih was in pulled up alongside the one Voytilla was in, and Rafih shot Voytilla in the chest. The court heard C.D. then drove Voytilla to the hospital.

The robbery was described as a four-versus-one scenario and the court heard that no one offered Voytilla any medical assistance.

Rafih was described by the judge as having a callous disregard for Voytilla’s life by both the casual nature of the incident and the disregard for him after the shooting.

Several members of Voytilla’s family were present for the plea on Friday, saying they’ve been through a roller coaster of emotions in the two years since he was killed.

Rafih was sentenced to 11 years and four months but will get credit for time served, meaning he will spend the next 10 years behind bars.

He will also be banned from owning or carrying firearms for the rest of his life and must provide samples of bodily fluid for 10 years after his release.