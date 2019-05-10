South Georgian Bay OPP locate 15 wanted persons

South Georgian Bay OPP found 15 wanted persons and executed several warrants this week, police say.
This week, police participated in an initiative focusing on wanted persons, officers say, and several arrests and charges were made.
READ MORE: 37-year-old charged after reportedly stolen Saskatchewan vehicle found in Midland, Ont.
Anyone with information about suspected unlawful actions can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, police add.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.