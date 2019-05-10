South Georgian Bay OPP locate 15 wanted persons

South Georgian Bay OPP found 15 wanted persons and executed several warrants this week, police say.

This week, police participated in an initiative focusing on wanted persons, officers say, and several arrests and charges were made.

Anyone with information about suspected unlawful actions can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, police add.