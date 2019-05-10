OPP warn of opioid use following sudden death in Quinte West

Quinte West OPP are drawing attention to a “dangerous situation” involving the use of illegal opioids, a practice they say is killing people across the county.

This warning followed the death of a 39-year-old man found at a home on Adrian Court in the City of Quinte West on May 3.

Police are not releasing the identity or the cause of death at this time, and refused to answer if the death was related to opioid use.

They did say that police across Canada are being increasingly called to investigate deaths believed to be caused by the use of illegal opioids.

“This has led to what many are calling a ‘public health crisis,’ as numbers of deaths due to overdose continue to rise across the country and the province,” Quinte West OPP wrote.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the man’s death to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.