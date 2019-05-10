5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 10, 2019
Here are five things to do this weekend around the province.
1 — Richmond Night Market
May 10 to Oct. 14
8351 River Road, Richmond
richmondnightmarket.com
2 — Mother’s Day at The Glades
May 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Glades Garden, Surrey
surrey.ca
3 — Mother’s Day Portraits
May 11 and 12
Lougheed Mall, Burnaby
thecityoflougheed.com
*By donation
4 — Wing Over the Rockies Festival
Until May 12
Various locations near Invermere
wingsovertherockies.org
5 — Stars on Ice
May 16, 7 p.m.
Rogers Arena
rogersarena.com
