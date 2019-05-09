Construction season officially paves the way in Regina

Construction season is fully underway in Regina as the city rolled out its list of things to do on Thursday.

Nearly $84 million is being invested into transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage projects.

The investments include the residential road renewal program, $16.4 million, the street infrastructure renewal program, $13.1 million, new bridges, $4.4 million and water, wastewater and drainage, $50 million.

One of its priority projects is the two-year infrastructure improvement and beautification of Victoria Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street.

“Residents have told us that they want safe, high-quality roads as one of their highest priorities and city council agrees we must deliver on that priority,” said Michael Fougere, Regina mayor.

“That is why we have refocused and increased our capital spending over the last several years. I am encouraged to see a strong balance between improving more local roads and addressing major streets like Victoria Avenue.”

The city is also building two new intersections at Arcola Avenue and College Avenue and at College Avenue and Lorne Street.

Repairs to the Assiniboine Avenue overpass are also being made while the two bridges along Ring Road over Wascana Creek will be replaced.

Upgrades will happen to the city’s waters system including improvements to water mains and the relining of a number of pipes along with the purchasing of new equipment.

“The work we are prepared to complete this year will improve drainage and reduce impacts of major storm events, extend the life cycle of our roads, and improve pedestrian safety and driving conditions,” said Kim Onrait, citizen services executive director with the City of Regina.

The same day the city released its construction wish list, CAA named Regina has having six of the top 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan.