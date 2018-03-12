Building permit alterations lead February building activity in Regina

In order to construct, renovate, demolish or build an addition in Regina, a building permit is required.

The city issues the permit and reviews your plans to ensure they comply with all current building codes, bylaws and other applicable regulations.

In Regina, building permits issued for residential and commercial alterations saw a colossal 104 per cent increase in the value of construction over this time last year with 119 permits issued for residential, commercial and industrial alterations.

READ MORE: City of Regina legally obligated in granting new Capital Pointe building permit

The total number of building permits issued this February was 159, which reflected a slight decrease from the 172 building permits issued at this time last year.

Building permits remain strong in the first two months of the year with over $46 million in construction value for the 324 building permits issued.

Overall, multi-attached dwellings and commercial permits continue to grow in 2018 and reflect a 60 per cent and 27 per cent increase, respectively.

“It is always encouraging to see our residents and business owners re-investing in their properties,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “The diversity of construction happening in our city has helped to keep the overall value of permits increasing so far in 2018.”