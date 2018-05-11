City of Regina investing $85.3 million in summer road and water projects

Now that the long winter is firmly in the rearview mirror in Regina, that means construction season is rolling in. The city announced May 11 that they are investing $85.3 million in infrastructure improvements.

The focus will be put on Regina’s main city-run pieces of infrastructure; roads, transportation, water, wastewater and drainage projects.

This includes nearly 16.1 kilometres under the Residential Road Renewal Program (RRRP), which is funded by dedicated annual one per cent mill rate increases. There are 51 projects on the RRRP agenda this year with a budget of $14.17 million.

Highlights in this year’s RRRP include a rebuild of Chinook Road from Orchard Crescent to Dufferin Road, and a renewal project on Garnet Street from Sunset Drive to Parliament Avenue.

“We have heard time and time again from our residents that safe, high quality roads are one of their highest priorities,” Mayor Michael Fougere said in a statement. “That is why we have refocused and increased our capital spending over the last several years. We always endeavour to get as much work done, as efficiently as possible, every summer.”

Other infrastructure spending includes $13.5 million for arterial, collector and expressway renewal, $7.6 million for bridges and $50 million to cover water, wastewater and drainage.

Highlights for water projects include a two year relining of 24 kilometres of wastewater pipes, replacing 1.7 kilometres worth of small diameter water mains in residential neighbourhoods, in addition to replacing large cast iron water mains, and completing the installation of large drainage pipes to finish the Arcola detention project along 5th Avenue North.

“We strive to balance our resources, budget and resident priorities with our corporate needs. The City reviews numerous projects to determine our schedule for the season and which projects can be integrated,” Karen Gasmo, executive director transportation and utilities, said.

“This planned, coordinated approach allows our work to be more efficient and minimize disruptions for property owners. Some projects involve several pieces of work and through this coordination, we can plan the underground work, roads, sidewalk and other projects to prevent having to return and dig up new infrastructure.”

The city also reminds residents that detours and traffic delays are inevitable during construction.

For a complete list of projects you can visit Regina.ca/construction. You can also check the Daily Road Report to avoid construction delays on your commute.