Kelowna senior sustains serious injury after being struck while operating scooter

A woman has been taken to Kelowna General Hospital after a truck struck her mobility scooter.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Benvoulin Road in front of Kelowna Christian School.

As emergency crews attended at the scene, the black pickup truck was at a stop, half-way over the sidewalk on Benvoulin, and the scooter was lying on its side on the truck’s passenger side.

The senior was conscious when she was transported to hospital and she is believed to have sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

RCMP said the woman riding the mobility scooter was traveling in the bike-lane but going opposite the flow of traffic, which is not permitted.

Scooters and bicycles, by law, should ride in the bike-lane in the same direction as traffic.

Police said the truck driver will not face charges.

Southbound traffic on Benvoulin was affected while crews cleared the accident scene.