Dozens of tourists rescued after B.C. whale watching boat takes on water off U.S. coast

More than 40 tourists were rescued from a whale watching boat after it began taking on water near the coast of Washington state on Thursday.

The U.S Coast Guard dispatched several crews after receiving a distress call from the 4 Ever Wild catamaran around 12:30 p.m.

The vessel is owned by Eagle Wing Whale & Wildlife Tours based in Victoria, which said the boat struck a rock near Smith Island, about 10 kilometres off the coast of Whidbey Island.

The captain sent the boat into shallow waters and onto the beach of the island. All 43 passengers and three other crew members were reported safe.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife sent a boat to assist Coast Guard crews, while a U.S. navy helicopter was also sent to provide assistance.

The Coast Guard then called the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria to send an additional vessel, saying it was the only agency that could manage the shallow waters.

All the passengers were safely loaded onto multiple rescue vessels and taken back to Victoria. Eagle Wing Tours said all the tourists will be provided refunds.

The tour company has contracted a salvage company to bring the boat back to the harbour, where the damage will be assessed.

It’s not yet known how the accident happened. A spokesperson said the group was looking at seabirds in the area when the rock was struck.

Ted Harris-Means, a Spokane resident who was on the final day of his honeymoon with his wife, told Global News the crew handled everything perfectly.

“They were fantastic,” he said. “They were beyond professional and kept everyone calm, and even with a little bit of humour.”

Harris-Means said he and one other passenger hit a rail when the boat struck the rock, but not seriously enough to require medical attention.