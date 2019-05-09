Pictou County man charged for allegedly sending explicit images to a child
A 23-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Pictou County is facing charges after he allegedly sent explicit images to a child through social media.
Nova Scotia RCMP say Devon Lee Stewart has been charged with making sexually explicit material available to a child, luring a child, and failure to comply with condition of recognizance.
Police say Stewart was arrested on Wednesday after they conducted a search of a home.
The Scotsburn, N.S., native appeared in Truro provincial court the same day.
Stewart remains in police custody. His next court date is set for Monday.
