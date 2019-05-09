Crime
Guelph cyclist attacked with a hammer, suspect arrested: police

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Guelph police say a 33-year-old man is facing charges after a cyclist was allegedly attacked with a hammer on Wednesday.

It happened on Scottsdale Drive near Stone Road Mall at around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a man on a bicycle was allegedly chased and struck with a hammer. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, but added that the two knew each other.

He was later found and charged with assault with a weapon and breaching probation.

The suspect will appear in court in June.

