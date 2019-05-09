‘Mac the Moose’ will become world’s largest moose once again

“Mac the Moose” is the second largest moose statue in the world, but that’s about to change.

The Moose Jaw, Sask., icon is set to receive a larger rack of antlers, dethroning ‘Storelgen‘, currently the world’s largest moose, who resides in a small municipality in Norway.

Mac’s ‘extreme make-over’ will begin in June, and the additions are paid for by donations.

Mac was ousted as the tallest moose four years ago, when Storelgen outgrew him by a mere 30 centimtres. Mac stands 32 feet tall, while Storelgen stands 33 feet tall.

After a moose summit earlier this year, it was decided Mac could take back the title as the world’s tallest moose.

In a move to keep the competition peaceful, Moose Jaw will recognize Norway’s statue as the “shiniest and most attractive” moose in the world.

Norway’s moose is a piece of art, unlike Mac, and it can’t be altered.

The back and forth battle was initially sparked by YouTube’s the Justin & Greg Show, when the hosts pointed out that Mac was dethroned by the Norway statue by just 30 centimetres.

The competition has all been in good fun and has seen worldwide attention for the cities, and an economic boost for each as well.

Following the summit, there was talk of the two cities twinning, recognizing Norway’s constitution day on May 17, and celebrating the birthday of Norway’s moose on Oct. 16.