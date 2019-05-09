Police investigate after two break-ins reported in Bradford
South Simcoe police are investigating two reported break-ins at residences in Bradford on Tuesday.
On Tuesday at about 3 p.m., police were called to a home in the Langford Boulevard and Holland Street West area about a reported break-in, officers say, where the suspect allegedly stole money and jewelry, sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
While the incident was being investigated, officers were called to a nearby home for another reported break-in, where according to police, the suspect also took cash and jewelry, sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Andrew Bowen at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1036, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, police say.
