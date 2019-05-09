Crime
May 9, 2019 12:57 pm

Police investigate after two break-ins reported in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating two break-ins reported in Bradford on Tuesday.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

South Simcoe police are investigating two reported break-ins at residences in Bradford on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at about 3 p.m., police were called to a home in the Langford Boulevard and Holland Street West area about a reported break-in, officers say, where the suspect allegedly stole money and jewelry, sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Federal offender who frequents Midland, Penetanguishene areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant

While the incident was being investigated, officers were called to a nearby home for another reported break-in, where according to police, the suspect also took cash and jewelry, sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Andrew Bowen at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1036, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, police say.

READ MORE: Police searching for male suspect following multiple reported thefts from Barrie store

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Crime
Bradford break-ins
Bradford Crime
Bradford Theft
Break-ins in Bradford
Crime
Crime in Bradford
South Simcoe Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.