Tory Leader Dennis King to be sworn in as 33rd premier of Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island premier-designate Dennis King is to be sworn in today along with his new cabinet.

The ceremony with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry will be held at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I.

The Progressive Conservative leader will become the Island’s 33rd premier.

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a P.E.I. election since 1890.

King, a former political staffer and communications consultant, was chosen to lead the Tories only three months ago.

A byelection will soon be held in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the death of Green party candidate Josh Underhay, who died in a boating mishap days before the election.