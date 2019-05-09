Politics
May 9, 2019 9:45 am
Updated: May 9, 2019 9:46 am

Tory Leader Dennis King to be sworn in as 33rd premier of Prince Edward Island

By Staff The Canadian Press

Progressive Conservative leader Dennis King, accompanied by his wife Jana Hemphill, right, addresses supporters after winning the Prince Edward Island provincial election in Charlottetown on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

Prince Edward Island premier-designate Dennis King is to be sworn in today along with his new cabinet.

READ MORE: New Tory premier and cabinet members to be sworn in Thursday in P.E.I.

The ceremony with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry will be held at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I.

The Progressive Conservative leader will become the Island’s 33rd premier.

WATCH: P.E.I. elects PC minority gov’t; Greens form opposition

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a P.E.I. election since 1890.

King, a former political staffer and communications consultant, was chosen to lead the Tories only three months ago.

READ MORE: Prince Edward Island election results, riding by riding

A byelection will soon be held in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the death of Green party candidate Josh Underhay, who died in a boating mishap days before the election.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dennis King
Georgetown
Kings Playhouse
P.E.I.
PEI
PEI Election
politics
Prince Edward Island
Progressive Conservative

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.