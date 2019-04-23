Prince Edward Island election results, riding by riding

Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) voters were at the polls Tuesday to decide a new provincial government after 12 years of Liberal Party rule, which is led by current premier Wade MacLauchlan.

Polls have shown the Green Party, led by dentist Peter Bevan-Baker, inching upward ahead of the vote.

The NDP, led by Joe Byrne, the Progressive Conservatives, led by Dennis King, and numerous independent candidates are also looking to gain seats.

The election will be decided alongside a binding referendum on whether to move from a first-past-the-post (FPTP) system to a mixed-member proportional (MMP) model.

The province’s voters previously approved moving to an MMP model in a 2016 plebiscite but MacLauchlan rejected the results after they only saw a 36-per cent voter turnout.

Here are the candidates in P.E.I.’s provincial ridings:

District 1 — Souris-Elmira

Boyd Leard — Green Party

Tommy Kickham — Liberal

Colin Lavie — PC

District 2 — Georgetown-Pownal

Susan Hartley — Green Party

Kevin Doyle — Liberal

Edith Perry — NDP

Steven Myers — PC

District 3 — Montague-Kilmuir

John Allen Maclean — Green Party

Daphne Griffin — Liberal

Billy Cann — NDP

Cory Deagle — PC

District 4 — Belfast-Murray River

James Sanders — Green Party

Ian MacPherson — Liberal

Darlene Compton — PC

District 5 — Mermaid-Stratford

Michele Beaton — Green Party

Randy Cooper — Liberal

Lawrence Millar — NDP

Mary Ellen McInnis — PC

District 6 — Stratford-Keppoch

Devon Strang — Green Party

David Dunphy — Liberal

Lynne Thiele — NDP

James Aylward — PC

District 7 — Morell-Donagh

Kyle MacDonald — Green Party

Susan Myers — Liberal

Margaret Andrade — NDP

Sidney MacEwen — PC

District 8 — Stanhope-Marshfield

Sarah Donald — Green Party

Wade MacLauchlan — Liberal

Marian White — NDP

Bloyce Thompson — PC

District 9 — Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park

Election postponed following the death of Green Party candidate Josh Underhay.

District 10 — Charlottetown-Winsloe

Amanda Morrison — Green Party

Robert Mitchell — Liberal

Jesse Reddin Cousins — NDP

Mike Gillis — PC

District 11 — Charlottetown-Belvedere

Hannah Bell — Green Party

Roxanne Carter-Thompson — Liberal

Trevor Leclerc — NDP

Ronnie Carragher — PC

District 12 — Charlottetown-Victoria Park

Karla Bernard — Green Party

Richard Brown — Liberal

Joe Byrne — NDP

Tim Keizer — PC

District 13 — Charlottetown-Brighton

Ole Hammarlund — Green Party

Jordan Brown — Liberal

Simone Webster — NDP

Donna Hurry — PC

District 14 — Charlottetown-West Royalty

Gavin Hall — Green Party

Bush Dumville — Independent

Gord McNeilly — Liberal

Janis Newman — NDP

Angus Birt — PC

District 15 — Brackley-Hunter River

Greg Bradley — Green Party

Windsor Wight — Liberal

Lea-Jane Hayward — NDP

Dennis King — PC

District 16 — Cornwall-Meadowbank

Ellen Jones — Green Party

Heath MacDonald — Liberal

Craig Nash — NDP

Elaine Barnes — PC

District 17 — New Haven-Rocky Point

Peter Bevan-Baker — Green Party

Don Wills — Independent

Judy MacNevin — Liberal

Kris Currie — PC

District 18 — Rustico-Emerald

Colin Jeffrey — Green Party

Sandy MacKay — Liberal

Sean Deagle — NDP

Brad Trivers — PC

District 19 — Borden-Kinkora

Matthew MacFarlane — Green Party

Fred McCardle — Independent

Jamie Stride — Liberal

Joan Gauvin — NDP

Jamie Fox — PC

District 20 — Kensington-Malpeque

Matthew J. MacKay — Green Party

Nancy Beth Guptill — Liberal

Carole MacFarlane — NDP

Matthew MacKay — PC

District 21 — Summerside-Wilmot

Lynne Lund — Green Party

Chris Palmer — Liberal

Paulette Halupa — NDP

Tyler Desroches — PC

District 22 — Summerside-South Drive

Steve Howard — Green Party

Tina Mundy — Liberal

Garth Oatway — NDP

Paul Walsh — PC

District 23 — Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke

Trish Altass — Green Party

Paul Biggar — Liberal

“Robin” John Robert Enman — NDP

Hilton A. MacLennan — PC

District 24 — Evangeline-Miscouche

Nick Arsenault — Green Party

Sonny Gallant — Liberal

Grant Gallant — NDP

Jason Woodbury — PC

District 25 — O’Leary-Inverness

Jason Charette — Green Party

Robert Henderson — Liberal

Dr. Herb Dickieson — NDP

Barb Broome — PC

District 26 — Alberton-Bloomfield

James McKenna — Green Party

Pat Murphy — Liberal

Michelle Arsenault — NDP

Ernie Hudson — PC

District 27 — Tignish-Palmer Road

Sean Doyle — Green Party

Hal Perry — Liberal

Dale Ryan — NDP

Melissa Handrahan — PC