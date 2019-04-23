Prince Edward Island election results, riding by riding

Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) voters were at the polls Tuesday to decide a new provincial government after 12 years of Liberal Party rule, which is led by current premier Wade MacLauchlan.
Polls have shown the Green Party, led by dentist Peter Bevan-Baker, inching upward ahead of the vote.
The NDP, led by Joe Byrne, the Progressive Conservatives, led by Dennis King, and numerous independent candidates are also looking to gain seats.
The election will be decided alongside a binding referendum on whether to move from a first-past-the-post (FPTP) system to a mixed-member proportional (MMP) model.
The province’s voters previously approved moving to an MMP model in a 2016 plebiscite but MacLauchlan rejected the results after they only saw a 36-per cent voter turnout.
Here are the candidates in P.E.I.’s provincial ridings:
Boyd Leard — Green Party
Tommy Kickham — Liberal
Colin Lavie — PC
Susan Hartley — Green Party
Kevin Doyle — Liberal
Edith Perry — NDP
Steven Myers — PC
John Allen Maclean — Green Party
Daphne Griffin — Liberal
Billy Cann — NDP
Cory Deagle — PC
James Sanders — Green Party
Ian MacPherson — Liberal
Darlene Compton — PC
Michele Beaton — Green Party
Randy Cooper — Liberal
Lawrence Millar — NDP
Mary Ellen McInnis — PC
Devon Strang — Green Party
David Dunphy — Liberal
Lynne Thiele — NDP
James Aylward — PC
Kyle MacDonald — Green Party
Susan Myers — Liberal
Margaret Andrade — NDP
Sidney MacEwen — PC
Sarah Donald — Green Party
Wade MacLauchlan — Liberal
Marian White — NDP
Bloyce Thompson — PC
Election postponed following the death of Green Party candidate Josh Underhay.
Amanda Morrison — Green Party
Robert Mitchell — Liberal
Jesse Reddin Cousins — NDP
Mike Gillis — PC
Hannah Bell — Green Party
Roxanne Carter-Thompson — Liberal
Trevor Leclerc — NDP
Ronnie Carragher — PC
Karla Bernard — Green Party
Richard Brown — Liberal
Joe Byrne — NDP
Tim Keizer — PC
Ole Hammarlund — Green Party
Jordan Brown — Liberal
Simone Webster — NDP
Donna Hurry — PC
Gavin Hall — Green Party
Bush Dumville — Independent
Gord McNeilly — Liberal
Janis Newman — NDP
Angus Birt — PC
Greg Bradley — Green Party
Windsor Wight — Liberal
Lea-Jane Hayward — NDP
Dennis King — PC
Ellen Jones — Green Party
Heath MacDonald — Liberal
Craig Nash — NDP
Elaine Barnes — PC
Peter Bevan-Baker — Green Party
Don Wills — Independent
Judy MacNevin — Liberal
Kris Currie — PC
Colin Jeffrey — Green Party
Sandy MacKay — Liberal
Sean Deagle — NDP
Brad Trivers — PC
Matthew MacFarlane — Green Party
Fred McCardle — Independent
Jamie Stride — Liberal
Joan Gauvin — NDP
Jamie Fox — PC
Matthew J. MacKay — Green Party
Nancy Beth Guptill — Liberal
Carole MacFarlane — NDP
Matthew MacKay — PC
Lynne Lund — Green Party
Chris Palmer — Liberal
Paulette Halupa — NDP
Tyler Desroches — PC
Steve Howard — Green Party
Tina Mundy — Liberal
Garth Oatway — NDP
Paul Walsh — PC
Trish Altass — Green Party
Paul Biggar — Liberal
“Robin” John Robert Enman — NDP
Hilton A. MacLennan — PC
Nick Arsenault — Green Party
Sonny Gallant — Liberal
Grant Gallant — NDP
Jason Woodbury — PC
Jason Charette — Green Party
Robert Henderson — Liberal
Dr. Herb Dickieson — NDP
Barb Broome — PC
James McKenna — Green Party
Pat Murphy — Liberal
Michelle Arsenault — NDP
Ernie Hudson — PC
Sean Doyle — Green Party
Hal Perry — Liberal
Dale Ryan — NDP
Melissa Handrahan — PC
