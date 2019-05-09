Alumnus couple provides Lakefield College School with record $15-million donation

An alumnus and his wife are providing Lakefield College School with a $15-million donation which LCS says is one of the largest single donations ever made to an independent school in Canada.

The small private school just north of Peterborough announced Tuesday that John and Jane Hepburn’s contribution will support a new dining hall and other “strategic priorities.” The donation was made during the LCS Foundation Trustees’ meeting in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday.

“The support we have received from John and Jane Hepburn over the years is truly extraordinary, and this gift will make a transformational difference for our school and our students,” stated Anne-Marie Kee, head of School and Foundation.

“With this new dining hall will come an array of opportunities for us to connect and learn from each other, as one community in one inspirational space. Our school community is incredibly grateful for the Hepburn Family’s leadership and support.”

Hepburn graduated in 1968 from the co-educational boarding and day school which is located on 315 acres along the Otonabee River. He’s a trustee of the school’s foundation who has been a longtime promoter of philanthropy for LCS.

“Jane and I feel strongly that there is something very special at Lakefield,” Hepburn stated in a release.

“We’re excited about the school’s vision and strategic direction and wanted to do our part to accelerate its realization. I feel very fortunate to be in a position, thanks in large part to the education I received at Lakefield, to help make the school even stronger for its students.”

Hepburn has also provided tuition bursaries and five years ago launched the Hepburn Alumni Challenge which offers gift incentives to the school (up to $3,000 per alumnus over five years) to encourage alumni donor participation.

The college says since its launch, alumni donor participation rate has grown to become the highest among educational institutions in Canada. The Hepburn Alumni Challenge Bursary, which the initiative funds, currently supports several students from alumni families

The college says the Hepburns’ latest donation will “strengthen and enhance the student” experience. LCS serves 365 students (Grades 9-12) from more than 40 countries. The dining hall will be named in honour of the John and Jane Hepburn Family.

