2 women charged after rifle, methamphetamine pills seized in Annapolis County: RCMP

Two women are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop and search of a home in Annapolis County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they searched the home along Main Street in Lawrencetown, N.S., on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Halifax man accused of multiple motor vehicle thefts

Police say that resulted in a traffic stop, where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine pills, drug paraphernalia and a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, with what appeared to be a homemade suppressor attached.

Ammunition for the firearm was also seized, according to police.

Christina Daniels, 43, of Lawrencetown, and 29-year-old Laura Longmire of Middleton, N.S., were arrested and charged as a result.

READ MORE: $70K of drugs and cash seized, child endangerment charges laid in Fort McMurray drug busts

Daniels was arrested during the search of the home and is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and several firearm charges.

Longmire, who was arrested during the traffic stop, is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both Daniels and Longmire were held in custody and appeared in Digby provincial court on Wednesday.

They were both later released.