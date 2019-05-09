Crime
May 9, 2019 9:45 am

Pictou County man arrested on break and enter charges

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News

RCMP arrested a man on Wednesday who broke into a home in Blue Mountain, Pictou County.

A 44-year-old man from Pictou County has been charged with allegedly breaking and entering a home in Blue Mountain, and assaulting a man and woman inside.

On Tuesday, Pictou District RCMP responded to the complaint. The woman told police she was inside the home when the man entered and assaulted her.

The male resident of the home said he was outside when he saw the suspect enter the home. He then ran inside, and confronted the suspect. The two men struggled and the suspect left the home on his own, on foot. He was arrested by police shortly after he left the home.

The suspect identified as Shane David Dunn has also been charged for causing damage inside the house and for damaging a vehicle that was parked outside.

Dunn is known to the victims.

The suspect was held in custody and appeared in Pictou provincial court on Wednesday. He is scheduled to return to court on May 28.

