May 8, 2019 8:39 pm

Clement Gascon, Supreme Court of Canada judge, has gone missing, Ottawa police say

By Online Journalist  Global News

Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon speaks during a welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Monday Oct. 6, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clement Gascon, a justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, has gone missing, the Ottawa Police Service said Wednesday.

The police said the 59-year-old judge was last seen in the 300-block of Wellington Street, heading southwest at around 1:20 p.m.

The Supreme Court of Canada is located at 301 Wellington Street.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

The official welcoming ceremony for Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on October 6, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Gascon has been described by police as a Caucasian male, six feet tall with short, medium hair and a beard.

The judge wears glasses and he was wearing a black business suit the last time he was spotted.

Police do not currently have any concerns about foul play.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced last month that Gascon would retire after having spent five years on Canada’s highest court.

He’s leaving the bench for personal and family reasons, the court said at the time.

The justice was appointed to the Quebec Superior Court in 2002 before he joined the Quebec Court of Appeal a decade later.

Gascon became a Supreme Court judge in June 2014.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

