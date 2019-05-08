Clement Gascon, Supreme Court of Canada judge, has gone missing, Ottawa police say

Clement Gascon, a justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, has gone missing, the Ottawa Police Service said Wednesday.

The police said the 59-year-old judge was last seen in the 300-block of Wellington Street, heading southwest at around 1:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon stepping down after five years, for family reasons

The Supreme Court of Canada is located at 301 Wellington Street.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

Gascon has been described by police as a Caucasian male, six feet tall with short, medium hair and a beard.

The judge wears glasses and he was wearing a black business suit the last time he was spotted.

Police do not currently have any concerns about foul play.

READ MORE: Clement Gascon sworn in as Supreme Court judge in private ceremony

The Supreme Court of Canada announced last month that Gascon would retire after having spent five years on Canada’s highest court.

He’s leaving the bench for personal and family reasons, the court said at the time.

The justice was appointed to the Quebec Superior Court in 2002 before he joined the Quebec Court of Appeal a decade later.

Gascon became a Supreme Court judge in June 2014.