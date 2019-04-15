Canada
April 15, 2019 5:16 pm
Updated: April 15, 2019 5:30 pm

Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon stepping down after five years, for family reasons

By Staff The Canadian Press

The official welcoming ceremony for Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on October 6, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon is retiring in September after five years on the high court.

The court says Gascon, 58, is stepping down for personal and family reasons.

WATCH: Oct. 11, 2018 — SCOC rules feds do not have to consult First Nations when making laws


Chief Justice Richard Wagner praises Gascon’s thoughtful, rigorous, and collegial approach that helps the court get to the heart of complex issues.

Wagner says Gascon has served Canadians with integrity and wisdom, and that colleagues will miss his commitment and friendship.

READ MORE: Clement Gascon sworn in as Supreme Court judge in private ceremony

Gascon says he is profoundly grateful to those who put their trust in him over the years.

Gascon was appointed to the Quebec Superior Court in 2002 and joined the Quebec Court of Appeal 10 years later, becoming a Supreme Court justice in June 2014.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

